Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Is There A Chance Tiger Could Pull Off A Miracle?

Tiger Woods has pulled off a miracle at Augusta National Golf Club before. Is there a chance Tiger could pull off a miracle at the Masters again? Below are Woods' 2023 Masters odds, which tees off Thursday.

Why Tiger Could Pull Off Another Masters Miracle

Tiger Woods shocked the world at Augusta in 2019, when he won the 15th major championship and fifth Masters of his illustrious career. That's his only major championship since 2008, though, so Woods understandably isn't viewed among the favorites at the 2023 Masters. His odds of winning the tournament are +6600 on BetMGM and +8000 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

On the bright side, Tiger's healthy enough to play, having made it through a full 72 holes at the Genesis Invitational earlier this year. He's also intimately familiar with this venue as a five-time Masters champion, and the competitive spirit still burns brightly in the 47-year-old legend.

Why Woods Is Such A Long Shot At The 2023 Masters

Woods' desire and experience may still be there, but his body can't always physically execute what his mind wants to do on the golf course. His 2019 victory came after four back surgeries, and he has since suffered fractures in his right leg and a shattered ankle due to a car accident.

Making it through 72 holes is one thing, but maintaining a championship level over that entire span is another, and Woods faded down the stretch in his only action of 2023. After entering the final day of the Genesis Invitational in 25th, Woods fell to 45th over the final 18 holes. While he has enough game to make the cut at the 2022 Masters, it's hard to see Woods going stroke for stroke with the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at this stage of their respective careers.

How To Bet On Tiger Woods Masters Odds

Woods is unlikely to pull off a miracle and win here, but those that are bullish on Tiger's chances could still capitalize on a strong Masters performance from the 15-time major champion. In addition to tournament winner odds, DraftKings Sportsbook also offers golf betting odds on individual players to finish in the top five, 10, 20, 30, or 40. DraftKings is running a 20 percent Tiger Woods top 20 boost, moving the odds from +230 to +276. This promotion can be used on bets up to $25, and a winning $25 wager would pay out $94 with the boost.

All eligible DraftKings Sportsbook customers can claim the Tiger Woods top 20 boost, as well as a +300 odds boost on your golfer of choice to win the Masters. You can boost Scheffler from +650 to +950, McIlroy from +750 to +1050, or even Woods from +8000 to +8300. New customers who are at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state can sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and provide our DraftKings promo code to activate a bet $5, get $150 welcome offer. If your first moneyline wager of at least $5 – regardless of odds – winds up winning, $150 in bonus bets will be added on top of your payout.

