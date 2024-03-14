Top 6 NC Sports Betting Apps: Get $1,800 In Bonus Bets For Duke vs. NC State

Online sports betting is now legal in North Carolina and sports bettors can celebrate by taking advantage of the best North Carolina betting promos when they sign up today with the top NC sports betting apps.

Some of the nation's top-rated sports betting apps went live during Monday's successful launch of legal online sports betting in North Carolina. These North Carolina sportsbooks are now offering new customers that use our exclusive sportsbook promo codes thousands in bonus bets to get started betting today.

Claim the sign-up bonuses via the "BET NOW" buttons below or continue reading to learn more about how you can stake your claim to the more than $1,800 in bonus bets now available at the top six NC sports betting apps.

Sign Up Now At The Top 6 North Carolina Sports Betting Apps

The top six North Carolina betting apps are offering lucrative sign-up bonuses to new users signing up using these North Carolina sportsbook promo codes. You must be at least 21 years, physically located in North Carolina to participate, and signing up for the first time to qualify.

These are the top six North Carolina sports betting apps and their new user sign-up bonus offers:

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and make a qualifying first bet of $5 to get $150 in bonus bets.

ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Bet $10, and get $225 in bonus bets plus a 200% deposit match up to a maximum of $500 with the ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC.

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets by signing up using the FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code.

Bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC: Get $200 in bonus bets when you make a first bet of $5 after you sign up with the Bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC.

Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Claim $250 in bonus bets when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC and place a first bet of just $10.

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets instantly when you register a new online sportsbook account using the DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code.

How To Register At The Top NC Betting Apps

When you click on any of the "BET NOW" links above, you will be redirected to the sign-up page for the North Carolina betting app of your choice. Complete the sign-up form by providing your name, address, phone number, and email address, along with your date of birth and the last four digits off your SSN. Be sure to enter the applicable bonus code or promo code in the necessary field.

Once your new online sports betting account is verified, download the betting app from the Apple App Store for iOS devices or the Google Play Store for Android users. Then, make a first-time qualifying deposit using credit cards, PayPal, or one of the many other banking options available.

Finally, place your qualifying first bet on the NC betting app you've just registered with, and the bonus bets will be on their way shortly.

Use The Top NC Sports Betting Apps To Wager On Duke vs. NC State In ACC Tournament Tonight

The launch of North Carolina online sports betting has put the best sports betting sites and apps in the industry within the reach of sports bettors across the Tar Heel State. With lucrative North Carolina sportsbook promo codes from the top six NC sports betting apps available just in time for some of the biggest sports betting events of the year, including March Madness, the NBA Playoffs, and the Stanley Cup Finals, there has never been a better time to sign up.

Use these top sports betting apps to wager on college basketball odds for tonight's Duke vs. NC State game in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal. Or consider college basketball betting on ACC Tournament odds by picking which squad will get the automatic bid to the March Madness NCAA tournament.

Click on the any and all of the "BET NOW" links below to take advantage of these limited-time welcome offers from the top NC sports betting apps now.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.