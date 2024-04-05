UConn vs Alabama Betting Promos, Odds & Bonuses: Claim Thousands for the Final Four

Saturday's main event is the second game of the Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, showcasing a clash between the #1 UConn Huskies and the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide.

This will article will feature everything you need to know about the college basketball betting odds for tonight's game, in addition to key players, best bets

No. 1 UConn vs No. 4 Alabama Game Info

Matchup: #1 UConn Huskies vs #4 Alabama Crimson Tide

#1 UConn Huskies vs #4 Alabama Crimson Tide DraftKings Odds: UConn -12 (ML: -750) | Alabama +12 (+525) | Total: 160

UConn -12 (ML: -750) | Alabama +12 (+525) | Total: 160 Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: Approximately 8:49 pm ET (local time: 6:49 MT)

Approximately 8:49 pm ET (local time: 6:49 MT) Venue: State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Key Players

Donovan Clingan – Center (UConn): UConn is the most well-rounded team we have seen in quite some time, but Clingan is the guy that can make the ultimate impact in this game. Alabama doesn't have a big presence down low, and that should mean that Clingan feasts big time on the glass and in the paint. UConn is a huge favorite in this game, so we should expect him to have a great night. After all, Clingan has at least eight rebounds in each of his four NCAA Tournament games despite averaging only 23 minutes per game over that span.

Mark Sears – Guard (Alabama): Sears was particularly on-point in the second half of the Elite Eight game against Clemson, going 6-for-7 from behind the arc. Clearly, Sears was the determining factor in the Crimson Tide rolling into the Final Four, and he will certainly be needed for heavy lifting against the top-ranked team in the nation. Sears has played at least 38 minutes in each of the last three games, so you have to wonder if fatigue starts to kick in down the stretch.

UConn vs Alabama Best Bets

UConn -12 (-108 at DraftKings)

UConn has been an absolute machine, winning by an average of 22.1 points per game during their current 11-game winning streak. Even for a high-profile matchup like this against Alabama, 12 points may seem like a huge feat to reach, but this is a Huskies team that has one goal on their mind – repeating as National Champions. Everything here is trending up for UConn – with its spread/moneyline shooting up from the opening numbers.

Under 161.5 (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)

The price shopping is important here, as most sportsbooks have this total currently at 160.5 as of this writing. At the open, we saw the total listed at 161, and it has been teetering right around that territory. With the massive 12-point spread in favor of UConn, this should lend some optimism to that Alabama will struggle on offense. The Huskies can certainly put up some points, but their opponents are having trouble returning the favor. In fact, UConn has only allowed 70+ points once during its current 11-game winning streak.

Aaron Estrada: Under 0.5 3-Pointers (+175 at DraftKings)

It's the Final Four, so of course we had to get a little spicy on a prop bet. Estrada has been terrible from behind the arc in the NCAA Tournament, shooting 3-for-17 (17.6%) total in the four games. The combination of UConn's defense and a wide-open stadium venue is not a perfect scenario for him in any regard. It is worth noting that Estrada has made zero or one 3-pointer in six of his last eight games, including zero 3-pointers in three of them. With odds like this, why not try to capitalize on this high-risk/high-reward opportunity?

