What Are The 49ers Super Bowl Odds And Best Bets?

The San Francisco 49ers have rocketed to the top of the top of the Super Bowl odds ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship matchup with the Detroit Lions, and you can set yourself up to make your best bets with thousands in bonuses by taking advantage of some of the best sportsbook promo codes now available from the sports betting apps.

The 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship for a third straight year after escaping with a 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in NFC Divisional Round action. The Niners have maintained their perch as favorites on the Super Bowl odds despite falling to defeat in five of their past seven NFC Championship appearances, and can expect to face a stiff challenge from the Lions, who have emerged as America's Team during their most successful playoff run in over 30 years.

Read on to learn how you can make your best bets on the 49ers' Super Bowl odds by taking advantage of the best sportsbook welcome offers on the market.

Unlock Thousands In Bonuses For 49ers Super Bowl Odds And Best Bets

If you are at least 21 years old and physically present in a US state where mobile sports betting is legal, you are eligible to sign up at the best online sports betting sites using top sportsbook promo codes that can earn you thousands in bonus bets.

Click on the links for the top sportsbook welcome offers listed below to sign up. You will be redirected to the customer registration page for the mobile betting app of your choice, where you can open an account by providing personal information such as your name, address, phone number, and email address. Keep in mind that you may have to indicate a specific sportsbook promo code on the sign-up form to unlock the top sportsbook welcome offers of your choice.

Once you have completed the sign-up form and your new account has been verified, you can make a qualifying first deposit using an array of popular banking methods including credit cards and PayPal. You can then place a qualifying first bet that can unlock thousands in bonus bets that you can use to make your best bets on the 49ers' Super Bowl odds.

Make Your Best Bets On 49ers Super Bowl Odds

The following top sportsbook bonus codes are available to new customers in US states where online sports betting is legal and the best mobile betting apps are licensed.

Click on the links to learn more.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOROBONUS: Claim the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $158 in bonus bets when placing your first wager of $5+.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to get a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – if your first wager loses.

DraftKings Promo Code: Claim the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly, plus a free daily No Sweat Same Game parlay wager, when you place your first wager of $5.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Register with the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code to qualify for a No Regret First Bet Up To $100.

FanDuel Promo Code: Use the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets if you place a $5 first-time moneyline wager that wins.

What Are The 49ers Super Bowl Odds And Best Bets?

The San Francisco 49ers emerged as the top seed in the NFC this season and are poised to make their first Super Sunday appearance in four years perched as favorites on the Super Bowl odds.

Regardless of whether you support the 49ers in their bid to claim their first Super Bowl in three decades, or are backing the Lions during their Cinderella run through the NFL playoffs, you can make your best bets with thousands in bonuses by signing up today using the tops sportsbook promo codes currently available.

Click on the links above to get started, and enjoy the thrill of betting on the Super Bowl apps using the industry's best sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.