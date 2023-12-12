Yankees Futures Odds: Bet NY World Series Odds After Juan Soto Signing

The New York Yankees are coming off a disaster of a season that saw them finish with a 82-80 record. With superstars across the diamond and living in the New York spotlight, the expectations for the Yankees each and every year is to compete for championships. They wasted no time this offseason, swinging big to acquire super star Juan Soto from the Padres.

With Soto in the mix, how do MLB futures for the Yankees look heading into the new year? You can bet on the Yankees on the top sports betting apps by using the best sportsbook promo codes today.

New York Yankees Currently Have The Third-Best World Series Odds

Apparently the oddsmakers think the Yankees are firmly in contention for a World Series run, giving them the third-best odds with +900 odds on DraftKings. They are the favorites to represent the American League, ahead of the Astros and World Series-champion Rangers.

Going from an 82-80 record and finishing in last place in the American League East to bringing home another World Series trophy would be a huge swing in performance for any team.

Juan Soto Has The Second-Best American League MVP Odds

Soto's new teammate, Aaron Judge, currently has the best odds to win the American League MVP at +550, but Soto is right behind him at +600.

Soto's first full year with the Padres in 2023 saw him play all 162 games, hitting .275 while demonstrating his elite strike zone discipline. Soto led the league in walks with 132 while also hitting 35 home runs and batting in 109 RBIs. At his best, Soto is one of the best in the game.

How Will Soto Impact The New York Yankees Odds?

Soto is an impact player in every essence of the word, and his plate discipline will be a much-needed boost for a Yankees lineup that struck out the 11th-most times in the league last year. Soto figures to slot in at or near the top of the lineup, with manager Aaron Boone having multiple things to consider.

DJ LeMahieu might be the best bet to bat leadoff, but after him, Boone will have Judge, Soto, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton. Rizzo is only one year removed from a 32 home run season in the same year that Judge broke the American League single season home run record with 62. Power will not be an issue in the Yankees lineup, so long as their biggest nemesis doesn't rear its ugly head - injuries.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.