NASCAR DFS Trucks: DoorDash 250

DoorDash 250

Location: Sonoma, Calif.

Course: Sonoma Raceway

Format: 1.99-mile road course

Laps: 75

NASCAR Trucks DoorDash 250 Race Preview

Corey Heim made the most of an overtime finish last week at World Wide Technology Raceway to win his second career race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He took the bottom lane on that final restart to hold off teammate Chandler Smith in the two-lap shootout. It was his second win this season after making his first breakthrough at Las Vegas. The race looked like it was going to be a win for Christian Eckes until that final caution threw a wrench into his plans, and he spun his tires at the green flag, missing the launch he needed to get to the checkered flag first. This week the series goes road racing out west with the first return to Sonoma Raceway for the series since 1998. No driver entered this weekend has any prior starts at the track, and a handful of Cup Series stars will use Saturday's race to get more seat time ahead of Sunday's battle.

Key Stats at Sonoma Raceway

Number of races: 4

Winners from pole: 1

Winners from top-5 starters: 2

Winners from top-10 starters: 4

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 72.939 mph

Previous Sonoma Raceway Winners

1998 - Boris Said

1997 - Joe Ruttman

1996 - Dave Rezendes

1995 - Ron Hornaday Jr.

The trucks return to Sonoma's tight and winding course this week for the first time in more than 20 years. Sonoma's narrow and twisting layout makes passing difficult, and the primary zone for overtaking will be on the entry to turn 11. Drivers who get a run on the cars ahead through the long esses section will attempt to out-brake their competitors into that hairpin turn. Another signature of racing at Sonoma is the circuit's elevation changed. The undulating terrain make for many off-camber and blind-apex turns, which challenge even the best road course racers. Like most other road courses, track position and pit strategy are two of the most important success factors at Sonoma. Teams may opt to sacrifice stage points in order to set themselves up for challenging for the win at the finish. Other teams may decide to stay on track and score as many stage points as possible depending on their playoff aspirations.

DraftKings Value Picks for the DoorDash 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Busch - $14,000

Ross Chastain - $11,100

John Hunter Nemechek - $10,600

Alex Bowman - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Ben Rhodes - $9,800

Chandler Smith - $9,600

Christian Eckes - $9,300

Parker Kligerman - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Ty Majeski - $8,900

Stewart Friesen - $8,700

Carson Hocevar - $8,500

Grant Enfinger - $8,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Tyler Ankrum - $7,800

Matt DiBenedetto - $7,400

Hailie Deegan - $6,400

Jade Buford - $5,600

NASCAR DFS Picks for the DoorDash 200

Kyle Busch - $14,000

Kaz Grala - $8,100

Matt Crafton - $7,700

Matt DiBenedetto - $7,400

Derek Kraus - $7,200

Jade Buford - $5,600

In a field of full-time drivers lacking experience on this particular track, Kyle Busch makes an even more obvious selection than usual. He has two Cup Series wins at Sonoma and finished in the top five there in five of the last six races. Kaz Grala can bring some road course chops to fantasy lineups this week as well. He has more than a dozen road course starts across NASCAR's top series. He finished 14th at Austin in the trucks earlier this year, and this week's race will be his fourth series start of the season. Matt Crafton is still looking for a win to solidify his playoff hopes. He currently lies ninth in the standings and finished 13th at the Circuit of the Americas in March. The past few races have given Matt DiBenedetto a boost in his first season in a truck. He enters this week's race 59 points out of the playoff positions and on a run of four finishes of 11th or better in the last five races. He raced at Sonoma six times in the Cup Series with a best finish of fourth in 2019. Derek Kraus sits just outside of the playoff positions in the standings, just 44 points behind Grant Enfinger. Two of his three top-10s so far this season have come in the last four races, and he came home 12th at the Circuit of the Americas in March. Jade Buford rounds off the selections this week with his extensive road course experience. This will be his debut in the series. His selection offers a good value this week considering four of his top-five tracks in the Xfinity Series in terms of average finish are road courses.

