NASCAR DFS Trucks: Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Location: Bristol, Tenn.

Course: Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track

Format: 0.5-mile dirt oval

Laps: 150

NASCAR Trucks Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Race Preview

Carson Hocevar led just a single lap last week at Texas Motor Speedway, but it was the lap that counted the most as he won his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race. The day seemingly belonged to Nick Sanchez, who led 168 of the race's 172 laps. In the final miles it came down to a battle between him and Zane Smith, but a late restart put Hocevar in position to capitalize as the pair ahead battled and subsequently crashed. The decisive contact came when Sanchez went through the grass while racing closely with Smith just after the white flag waved, only for him to return to the pavement and collide with Hocevar, turning Sanchez into Smith. Both drivers lost their chances at the win as Hocevar squeaked through the melee and into the clear out front. The victory puts him into the championship playoffs for the third time in his career.

This week the championship heads to its third visit to the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. NASCAR Cup Series veteran Martin Truex Jr. scored the inaugural Bristol dirt win, while Ben Rhodes took the honors in 2022. The series is no stranger to racing on dirt having run 11 races on the surface across three tracks through its history. Three Cup Series regulars will also be using this week's Truck race to gain extra experience for their race on Sunday, which will give the series regulars some extra competition.

Key Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track

Number of races: 2

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 1

Winners from top-10 starters: 1

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 45.957 mph

Previous Bristol Dirt Winners

2022 - Ben Rhodes

2021 - Martin Truex Jr.

Saturday's race lineup will be set via four 15-lap qualifying races where only green-flag laps will count toward the total. Drivers will earn points in those qualifying heats through finishing position and passes, and those point totals will determine the main event's starting lineup. Starting positions for the main event are vital, too. The two prior races have seen the same driver sweep both stages along with the race win. Last year's main event only saw a total of three lead changes, too. Starting at the front and staying there will the best path to success this weekend, which makes the qualifying heats the best opportunity for fantasy players to observe the pecking order and make their lineup selections accordingly. Roster selections will typically hone in on the top-10 starters in the main event. However, racing on dirt is tricky and the opportunity for drivers to spin or crash will be a factor for everyone to consider, and those mistakes offer opportunities for drivers deeper in the field to move forward if they can avoid the same pitfalls.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Joey Logano - $10,400

Ben Rhodes - $10,300

William Byron - $10,100

Chase Briscoe - $9,900

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Zane Smith - $9,700

Ty Majeski - $9,500

Christian Eckes - $9,300

Stewart Friesen - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Carson Hocevar - $8,800

Grant Enfinger - $8,600

Parker Kligerman - $8,500

Matt Crafton - $8,200

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Matt DiBenedetto - $7,700

Tyler Ankrum - $7,500

Colby Howard - $6,200

Dean Thompson - $6,100

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Ben Rhodes - $10,300

Zane Smith - $9,700

Matt Crafton - $8,200

Chase Purdy - $7,900

Tyler Ankrum - $7,500

Colby Howard - $6,200

It will be a challenge to repeat last year's win on the dirt, but Ben Rhodes might be the best option given his full-time status in the series. His familiarity with the competition and machinery is likely to come in handy this week on a tricky and ever-changing surface. Rhodes is one of just four drivers to have finished in the top-10 in both Bristol dirt races. Another one of those four is Zane Smith. He was achingly close to victory last week at Texas and has been the best so far this season with two wins already. Smith finished 10th last year and seventh the year before. Matt Crafton scored his Bristol dirt top-10 last year. He was 14th the year before, and in this unique race it seems as though experience counts a little bit more than most other weeks. Another early consideration should be Chase Purdy. He finished 13th in last year's dirt race and was 18th the year before. With three top-10s already in 2023 he could be on the prowl for his first top-10 in this race. A riskier play this week would be Tyler Ankrum. His average finish from the two dirt races is 35.5, and he crashed out of the 2021 edition. He enters the weekend on the cusp of the playoff positions and should be aiming for a top-15 finish to help him in that quest. Colby Howard is our final selection. His only start in this race was last season when he started and finished 12th. He brought a steady approach to this race last season and a similar attack in 2023 could pay off with another top-15 result.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.