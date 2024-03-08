NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
NASCAR heads to Phoenix this weekend, site of the year end Championship Race. This race always lets drivers get a good idea of how they need to improve their car here for later in the year if they get to the Championship Four. To throw a slight wrench into things we have William Byron coming over from Cup to run this race in the Hendrick #17 car, which may make things a little tougher on Xfinity regulars this weekend.
Previous Phoenix Winners w/ Starting Position
2023 fall - Cole Custer (7th)
2023 spring - Sammy Smith (11th)
2022 fall - Ty Gibbs (1st)
2022 spring - Noah Gragson (2nd)
2021 fall - Daniel Hemric (4th)
2021 spring - Austin Cindric (3rd)
2020 fall - Austin Cindric (3rd)
2020 spring - Brandon Jones (8th)
2019 fall - Justin Allgaier (5th)
2019 spring - Kyle Busch (3rd)
DraftKings Value Picks for the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)
William Byron - $12,000
Justin Allgaier - $11,000
Cole Custer - $10,700
Sammy Smith - $10,000
DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)
Sheldon Creed - $9,700
Austin Hill - $9,500
Aric Almirola - $9,300
Riley Herbst - $9,000
DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)
AJ Allmendinger - $8,700
Sam Mayer - $8,500
Jesse Love - $8,200
Brandon Jones - $8,000
DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)
Parker Kligerman - $7,700
Josh Williams - $7,000
Jeb Burton - $6,900
Kyle Weatherman - $6,300
NASCAR DFS Picks for Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200
Sammy Smith - $10,000
Riley Herbst - $9,000
AJ Allmendinger - $8,700
Sam Mayer - $8,500
Josh Williams - $7,000
Kyle Weatherman - $6,300
Similar to last week we are looking for 2-3 dominators in our lineups as anchors. The top is pretty jumbled and I will want to see practice and qualifying to make final decisions, especially this early in the year, but Sammy Smith and Riley Herbst stand out to me. I also don't think either will be very heavily owned. Smith was the winner here last spring and has been top ten in all three of his Xfinity races at Phoenix. JR Motorsports has had good success here overall as well. I am impressed by the speed from Herbst last week and he comes at a fair price for a second dominator. Sam Mayer and AJ Allmendinger have an outside shot to lead laps here as well, and I am not used to seeing AJ this cheap in the Xfinity series. Josh Williams ran solid last week and I am bullish on his prospects in this #11 car. Kyle Weatherman is a consistent 20th place car so we really need him to start a little further back to be in play for place differential.