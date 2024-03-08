NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200

NASCAR heads to Phoenix this weekend, site of the year end Championship Race. This race always lets drivers get a good idea of how they need to improve their car here for later in the year if they get to the Championship Four. To throw a slight wrench into things we have William Byron coming over from Cup to run this race in the Hendrick #17 car, which may make things a little tougher on Xfinity regulars this weekend.

Previous Phoenix Winners w/ Starting Position

2023 fall - Cole Custer (7th)

2023 spring - Sammy Smith (11th)

2022 fall - Ty Gibbs (1st)

2022 spring - Noah Gragson (2nd)

2021 fall - Daniel Hemric (4th)

2021 spring - Austin Cindric (3rd)

2020 fall - Austin Cindric (3rd)

2020 spring - Brandon Jones (8th)

2019 fall - Justin Allgaier (5th)

2019 spring - Kyle Busch (3rd)

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

William Byron - $12,000

Justin Allgaier - $11,000

Cole Custer - $10,700

Sammy Smith - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Sheldon Creed - $9,700

Austin Hill - $9,500

Aric Almirola - $9,300

Riley Herbst - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

AJ Allmendinger - $8,700

Sam Mayer - $8,500

Jesse Love - $8,200

Brandon Jones - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Parker Kligerman - $7,700

Josh Williams - $7,000

Jeb Burton - $6,900

Kyle Weatherman - $6,300

NASCAR DFS Picks for Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200

Sammy Smith - $10,000

Riley Herbst - $9,000

AJ Allmendinger - $8,700

Sam Mayer - $8,500

Josh Williams - $7,000

Kyle Weatherman - $6,300

Similar to last week we are looking for 2-3 dominators in our lineups as anchors. The top is pretty jumbled and I will want to see practice and qualifying to make final decisions, especially this early in the year, but Sammy Smith and Riley Herbst stand out to me. I also don't think either will be very heavily owned. Smith was the winner here last spring and has been top ten in all three of his Xfinity races at Phoenix. JR Motorsports has had good success here overall as well. I am impressed by the speed from Herbst last week and he comes at a fair price for a second dominator. Sam Mayer and AJ Allmendinger have an outside shot to lead laps here as well, and I am not used to seeing AJ this cheap in the Xfinity series. Josh Williams ran solid last week and I am bullish on his prospects in this #11 car. Kyle Weatherman is a consistent 20th place car so we really need him to start a little further back to be in play for place differential.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dane Shinault plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dane1995, FanDuel: dane007, Yahoo: Dane1995.