Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings UCL Preview for Wednesday, March 9

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco look at what figures to be a difficult two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Manchester City are expected to rotate up five goals, while Real Madrid need at least one goal after losing the first leg to PSG.

