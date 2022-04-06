RotoWire Partners
Fantasy Soccer Podcast: Burnley v. Everton DraftKings Showdown Preview

Adam Zdroik 
April 6, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik takes a quick look at Wednesday's Premier League Showdown between Burnley and Everton with a long look at Nick Pope as captain.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
