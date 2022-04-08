RotoWire Partners
Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Preview for Saturday, April 9

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
April 8, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia discuss an interesting three-game slate at DraftKings for Saturday's Premier League matches. Chelsea and Arsenal are hoping to rebound as favorites, while Watford are in a near must-win spot against Leeds as they battle relegation. Is it another James Ward-Prowse slate, even against Chelsea?

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan has a background in accounting, finance and poker. He's been playing DFS full-time since 2018. A multiple-time King of the Pitch finalist, Ryan's been ranked inside the Top 5 on the RG Soccer Leaderboard for three years running. Originally from Wisconsin, he moved to London in 2019 for the futbol.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
