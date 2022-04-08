Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Preview for Saturday, April 9

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia discuss an interesting three-game slate at DraftKings for Saturday's Premier League matches. Chelsea and Arsenal are hoping to rebound as favorites, while Watford are in a near must-win spot against Leeds as they battle relegation. Is it another James Ward-Prowse slate, even against Chelsea?

