Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings UCL Strategies for Wednesday, April 13

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco try to decipher Wednesday's two-game slate at DraftKings, which involves Liverpool and Manchester City as favorites again. Will the Reds continue to romp at Anfield? Can Atletico Madrid change their fate at home after struggling to get forward in the first leg? Luis gives his thoughts on how Atletico can advance to the next round.

