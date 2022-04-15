FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS / MIDFIELDERS

Bruno Fernandes, MUN v. NOR ($21): Given their price points and matchups, this is a likely choice between Cristiano Ronaldo ($22) and Bruno Fernandes ($21). Both were quiet in the loss to Everton, but a matchup against Norwich isn't something you can overlook. United have the highest-implied goal total (2.38) and face a Norwich side who have conceded the second-most goals (63) this season. Ronaldo is one game removed from a 72.6-point outing against Tottenham and has the top goalscoring odds on the slate. Besides a hat trick against Tottenham, Ronaldo has scored in only one other match over the past 12 matches, which does cause slight concern. Bruno Fernandes has the second-highest goalscoring odds behind Ronaldo and will continue to be on set pieces with Alex Telles. Norwich concede the most shots on goal and chances created of the six teams, so this match offers a great opportunity for the United attackers. Jadon Sancho ($17) won't have the same ownership levels as Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes and could be a good differential player in tournaments.

Bukayo Saka, ARS at SOU ($20): Both Bukayo Saka and James Ward-Prowse ($17) are two of the most consistent Premier League midfielders. What separates Saka from Ward-Prowse, besides his price, is his floor. He has a floor of 14.02 fantasy points and averages over 21.9 fantasy points per 90 minutes. While I think both players can be productive Saturday, I'd spend up on Saka as Southampton find themselves in poor form, coming off a 6-0 loss to Chelsea last weekend. Martin Odegaard ($18) found the back of the net last match but seems like more of a gamble at his price, while Albert Sambi Lokonga ($9) should start again with Thomas Partey likely done for the season. He scored 10.6 points despite a yellow card in his first start and is one of the cheapest likely starters alongside Granit Xhaka ($8).

Christian Eriksen, BRE at WAT, ($17): Brentford's resurgence over the past few weeks can be attributed to Ivan Toney ($19) and Christian Eriksen. Both players are playing at a high level and have a favorable matchup against Watford, who have conceded the third-most goals (60) in the Premier League. Over Eriksen's past three matches, he's produced outings of 20.8, 39.4 and 19.3 points. He's done it in a variety of ways with a goal and assist, six scoring chances created and a litter of defensive statistics. Watford concede the second-most scoring chances behind Norwich and allow the most tackles won, which may be a consideration for a midfielder like Eriksen.

Kenny McLean, NOR at MUN ($8): Although this is a tough matchup for Norwich, McLean offers a ton of value for a starting midfielder. Over the past four matches, he's finished with 14.7 fantasy points or more twice (one match with 28.9) while having a floor of 7.6 points. While Manchester United are a strong side, they showed last weekend against Everton that a side fighting relegation can still find a way past them. Kieran Dowell ($8) is another interesting value play. He made his first start since Boxing Day against Burnley and created four scoring chances to finish with 13.3 points. In terms of value plays, Imran Louza ($9) fits this mold and most of his production is defensive while operating as a central midfielder with a split role on set pieces.

DEFENDERS

Dimitris Giannoulis, NOR at MUN ($7): Giannoulis has started the past two matches at left-back and appears ready to make another appearance against Manchester United (Brandon Williams is ineligible against his parent club). In his two starts, he's scored 9.5 and 10.8 points on the back of creating a scoring chance in each. He's also supplied nine clearances during matches against Brighton and Burnley. While it may be tough for Giannoulis to get forward and create chances against Manchester United, he's likely to see an increase in volume for defensive statistics like clearances and interceptions. Sam Byram ($9) is a tad more expensive but has been quite productive of late, as he's scored 16.7 and 21.9 points against Burnley and Brighton in the spot of Max Aarons. He's made one block, seven clearances and won at least one tackle in both of those matches. He should continue that trend Saturday, as long as he starts again. Aaron Wan-Bissaka ($9) produced 15.6 points in the loss to Everton last weekend and could be in line for a similar outing if United can shut out Norwich.

Christian Kabasele, WAT v. BRE ($7): Watford are fighting for their Premier League lives and have one of their better opportunities to take points against Brentford. Christian Kabasele has been a mainstay over the past three matches while William Troost-Ekong remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Over those three matches, Kabasele has scored at least 10.4 points due to the amount of blocks (four) and clearances (19) he's produced. Brentford force the most clearances of the six teams, which bodes well for Kabasele and Watford's backline. Hassane Kamara ($14) is double the price but has scored 20 points in consecutive matches and is the most consistent contributor on Watford's backline. Ethan Pinnock ($12) is the best defensive option for Brentford and Watford's attack is productive enough to make it a serviceable outing for him.

GOALKEEPERS

David Raya, BRE at WAT ($11): Tim Krul ($6) is far and away the cheapest goalkeeper on the slate and has the chance to face a high volume of shots against United. His counterpart, David de Gea ($14) is the most expensive and presents a challenge from a price perspective. Aaron Ramsdale ($12) has the next-best clean sheet odds behind de Gea but has had three-straight matches with negative points. I don't feel confident enough against Southampton to roll the dice on him. David Raya has been in great form recently, producing 20-plus points in five of his past six matches. Watford have been shut out in four of their last six matches, making Raya an even more attractive option at goalkeeper.

