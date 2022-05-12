DFS Soccer: Tottenham v. Arsenal DraftKings Showdown Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik breaks down a massive North London derby with Tottenham needing three points to have a chance at the top four. The home side has dominated this matchup, which is where Adam leans for his cash discussion of the DraftKings Showdown slate. He'll also touch on a couple routes to go for tournaments.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday EPL Cheat Sheet

