RotoWire Partners
DFS Soccer: Tottenham v. Arsenal DraftKings Showdown Preview

DFS Soccer: Tottenham v. Arsenal DraftKings Showdown Preview

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
May 12, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik breaks down a massive North London derby with Tottenham needing three points to have a chance at the top four. The home side has dominated this matchup, which is where Adam leans for his cash discussion of the DraftKings Showdown slate. He'll also touch on a couple routes to go for tournaments.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Wednesday, May 11
Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Wednesday, May 11
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Targets
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Targets
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks
Kits & Wagers Podcast: Premier League Midweek
Kits & Wagers Podcast: Premier League Midweek
DFS Soccer: Aston Villa v. Liverpool DraftKings Showdown Preview
DFS Soccer: Aston Villa v. Liverpool DraftKings Showdown Preview