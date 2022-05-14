Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Sunday, May 15

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia are back for a look at Sunday's five-game Premier League slate. Manchester City are the biggest favorite away to West Ham and Riyad Mahrez could be set to start, but he may not be popular with both Kevin De Bruyne and James Maddison also in favorable spots. Otherwise, Wolves will be an option against Norwich and Leicester City are in another nice spot at Watford.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.