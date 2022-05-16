DFS Soccer: Newcastle v. Arsenal DraftKings Showdown Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik runs through Monday's DraftKings Showdown between Newcastle and Arsenal, featuring Bukayo Saka as the most-expensive option. The Gunners need three points, while it's the last home game of the season for Newcastle. Adam runs through possible cash captains before getting into some tournament builds.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.