DFS Soccer Podcast: DraftKings UCL Strategy for Champions League Final

Luis Pacheco 
Adam Zdroik 
May 24, 2022

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco are back together for the final match of the European season. Liverpool and Real Madrid meet up at Stade de France to determine the Champion. As usual, Trent Alexander-Arnold will be first into a lot of lineups. And even though Liverpool are favored, Karim Benzema almost has the same odds as Mohamed Salah to score. They talk cash builds and put together a couple tournament lineups.

