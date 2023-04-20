AJ on DraftKings: Best Bets for EPL Gameweek 32 (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz joins DraftKings' The Sweat to give his best bets for the EPL this weekend. AJ says Arsenal has entered "must win" territory. AJ is also leaning towards Nick Pope and Newcastle at home.

