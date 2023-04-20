Fantasy Soccer
AJ on DraftKings: Best Bets for EPL Gameweek 32 (Video)

AJ Scholz 
This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz joins DraftKings' The Sweat to give his best bets for the EPL this weekend. AJ says Arsenal has entered "must win" territory. AJ is also leaning towards Nick Pope and Newcastle at home.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

AJ Scholz
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
