Best Bets for Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 11, 12

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

European football is back for the last time before the November international break. Borussia Dortmund look to put distance between themselves and the red-hot Stuttgart, while AC Milan take on underdogs Lecce. Surprise La Liga leaders Girona have the chance to secure their spot atop the table over the break against Rayo Vallecano.

Italian Serie A Best Bets

SGP: AC Milan to beat Lecce and Over 1.5 Goals +108

Serie A moneyline bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

There's two things that give me pause about this bet, one being Milan's long list of injuries and the other being their relatively poor form before beating PSG midweek. That said, Milan's away form has been solid in Serie A, winning four games, drawing one and losing one "on the road" against Inter. Lecce are 13th in the league with a negative goal differential and if Milan want to keep pace with their fellow title competitors, this is a game they need to win.

SGP: Napoli to beat Empoli and 'No' on both teams to score +103

Napoli are the second-biggest favorite in Italy following Inter Milan and should be a lock to win against lowly Empoli who sit 19th in the table. While I'm not going to bet the -550 moneyline, parlaying it with Napoli keeping a clean sheet puts it at plus odds. While clean sheets are always hard to predict, this is as good a chance as any with Empoli scoring just four goals in 11 matches.

Spanish La Liga Best Bets

Girona to beat Rayo Vallecano +130

La Liga single-game parlays can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Girona are on the road, which allows you to take the La Liga leaders at plus money against ninth-place Rayo Vallecano. Girona's fairytale season continues as they look to head into the break on top of the league. The road component isn't that much of a concern as Girona have won five, drawn one and lost one away from home this season with the loss being to Real Madrid.

German Bundesliga Best Bets

Over 3.5 goals between Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund +116

If you're looking for some boosts and can't decide which one, check out RotoWire's sportsbook promo codes.

I was tempted to back Stuttgart moneyline, but they've lost their last two league matches and Dortmund bounced back from their 4-0 Der Klassiker loss with a solid Champions League win against Newcastle. I think there will be goals in this match with both teams averaging over two per league contest. If Serhou Guirassy returns I'll like this bet even more, but regardless, I think there's a solid chance of this hitting as neither side really inspires confidence defensively.

Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A Betting Picks

SGP: AC Milan to beat Lecce and Over 1.5 Goals +108

SGP: Napoli to beat Empoli and 'No' on both teams to score +103

Girona to beat Rayo Vallecano +130

Over 3.5 goals between Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund +116