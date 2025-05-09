Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa: Prediction, Odds & Tips

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Aston Villa look to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive when they travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth on Saturday.

Bournemouth got a massive victory over Arsenal last Saturday, which gives them an outside shot of qualifying for a European competition. They're six points behind Aston Villa for seventh place, so it's now or never if they want any hope of finishing ahead of them at the end of the season.

Aston Villa are also fresh off a win, beating Fulham 1-0 to keep their hopes of getting back into the Champions League alive. With the Premier League getting five spots in the competition next year, that fifth and final spot is still up for grabs. Aston Villa are trailing Chelsea by three points, and they desperately need wins to keep up.

Premier League Best Bets for Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

This is one of the best matchups for Bournemouth to unleash their high press and create easy transition opportunities.

The biggest beneficiary of that is Evanilson. He's good at not only making runs off the back line, but he's also an aerial threat in the box, and Bournemouth lead the Premier League in completed crosses into the penalty area.

Evanilson has improved throughout the season and is getting more production in front of net. He's taken at least three shots in his last five matches and has scored three times.

He scored a late equalizer against Aston Villa in the previous meeting and I like him to find the back of the net again at +150.

Betting on Player to Score or Assist

Morgan Rogers has been brilliant for Aston Villa this season as one of their best creators, bagging eight goals and dishing out eight assists.

Bournemouth's press is going to be difficult to break, but when that does happen, Rogers is more often than not the one driving at the defense centrally with the ball. It's from those types of positions that he's done much damage this season.

He's second on Aston Villa in shot-creating actions and leads the team with 14 goal-creating actions.

I like the value on him at +120 to score or assist.

Betting on Moneyline

This is about as good of a matchup that you could ask for if you are Bournemouth.

The Cherries are the best pressing team in the Premier League, ranking first in danger zone losses forced, PPDA (passes per defensive action) and opponent build-up completion percentage allowed. Aston Villa love to try and build up through the wide areas, which is exactly where Bournemouth's press is designed to push.

The other aspect of this match is going to be Aston Villa's ability to defend crosses. They allowed Fulham to complete six crosses into the penalty area last Saturday, which is a lot considering the top teams in the Premier League average about two per 90 minutes.

Bournemouth are the best crossing team in the Premier League, so this is a great situation for them at home to get three points.

I like the value on them on the moneyline at +140.

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Betting Picks & Tips

Evanilson Anytime Goalscorer (+150)

Morgan Rogers to Score or Assist (+120)

Bournemouth Moneyline (+140)

