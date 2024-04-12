Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for April 13, 14

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Koln at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich -2.5 against Koln +135

Do I feel safe betting Bayern? Absolutely not. They enter this match on the back of two straight losses in the Bundesliga while drawing against Arsenal in the Champions League midweek. On paper this team remains the most talented in the league, but as seen this season that means nothing. The back-to-back losses have dropped the Bavarians into a tie for second place in the league.

Enter Koln, sitting 17th in the table, four points away from safety. Bayern have destroyed teams in this area of the table with their last two wins being an 8-1 thrashing of Mainz and a 5-2 victory over Darmstadt, the two teams that also sit in the relegation spots. When Bayern win, it's been in blowout fashion, although I readily admit that a three goal margin is a lot to ask, especially with Koln's issues in their own goalscoring. Still, at home, Bayern should be able to win this match with the only real question being if they'll rotate their starters ahead of the second leg against Arsenal. 'No' on both teams to score at +110 is also in play, though Bayern haven't kept a clean sheet since January and at that point, you could bet Bayern win to nil.

Bundesliga Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund at Borussia Monchengladbach

Dortmund to beat Monchengladbach -105

Dortmund broke a lengthy winning streak last week against Stuttgart, but there's no shame in losing to a fellow top side even if the match was at home. I like Dortmund to get back on track against a Gladbach side that has been middle of the pack all season. Dortmund need to pick up where they left off prior to last week's loss, as they sit fifth in the table, tied on points with Leipzig, with Champions League qualification at risk.

The fact that this match is away from home doesn't give me much pause since Dortmund have been road warriors in the league with five wins and three draws over their last eight trips and their last loss away from home was back in November.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Werder Bremen at Leverkusen

Leverkusen Race to 7 Corners -145

Leverkusen could wrap up the Bundesliga title Sunday if Bayern lose to Koln, though that seems unlikely. It's been tough to bet on Leverkusen as massive moneyline favorites. All of the odds are heavily in Leverkusen's favor making it tough to even pick things like a goal spread or over 2.5 goals.

That said, I've landed on a corner bet for this matchup where Leverkusen aren't getting decent odds anywhere below the race to seven. Seven corners is a fair amount to reach, but Leverkusen have reached at least seven in each of their last six matches and should be on the front foot leading to plenty of opportunities from set pieces.

