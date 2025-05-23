Soccer Betting
Premier League Gameweek 38 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on May 23, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen close the 2024/25 Premier League season to bet every match in Gameweek 38. A lot of teams have nothing to play for, but that doesn't stop them from betting. 

Premier League Gameweek 38: Top Bets and Key Matches Analyzed

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have the most important match Sunday from the perspective of both sides, but there is still a little bit of motivation across the league.

Outside of Europa League champions Tottenham, most teams expect to roll out fairly strong lineups, leading to some exciting results on the final day.

Whether you're looking to bet corners, game lines, single-game parlays, anytime goalscorers or shot props, the duo dive through the odds for their annual one-on-one betting competition.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
