Premier League Gameweek 38 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen close the 2024/25 Premier League season to bet every match in Gameweek 38. A lot of teams have nothing to play for, but that doesn't stop them from betting.

Premier League Gameweek 38: Top Bets and Key Matches Analyzed

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have the most important match Sunday from the perspective of both sides, but there is still a little bit of motivation across the league.

Outside of Europa League champions Tottenham, most teams expect to roll out fairly strong lineups, leading to some exciting results on the final day.

Whether you're looking to bet corners, game lines, single-game parlays, anytime goalscorers or shot props, the duo dive through the odds for their annual one-on-one betting competition.