Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for April 19, 20, 21

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Augsburg at Frankfurt

Frankfurt to beat Augsburg +100

Frankfurt have let me down in recent weeks with only one win, two draws and two losses over their last five matches. This is set to be a closely contested match Friday, as these teams are separated by just three points in the table. Their overall numbers are fairly similar with Frankfurt's plus-four goal differential only three goals better than Augsburg's. I'm going back to the well with Frankfurt to win at home as they remain unbeaten this season at the Waldstadion. It's not a straightforward match, though, Augsburg have won twice, lost twice and drawn once over their last five away matches, a decent run of road form.

Bundesliga Best Bets for Darmstadt at Koln

Under 2.5 Goals between Koln and Darmstadt +126

I've gone against Koln's goalscoring in recent weeks and they have made me pay for it, especially when they combined for three goals during a 2-1 win over Bochum. This match has similar circumstances with lowly Darmstadt coming to the RheinEnergieStadion with the third-fewest goals scored in the league. These two teams have combined for just 51 goals all season which would rank sixth in the league. While scoring goals is a problem, keeping them out has also been an issue for Darmstadt as they've allowed over two goals per match on average. Still, Koln have scored more than two goals just three times in 2024 making me lean towards the under.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Leverkusen at Dortmund

SGP: Dortmund Double Chance and Both Teams to Score 'Yes' -104

This is the matchup of the weekend with title winners Leverkusen taking on a Dortmund side who are riding high after advancing to the Champions League semi-final but sit just fifth in the table. Leverkusen remain active in Europe as they advanced past West Ham this week. With the semi-finals of both competitions two weeks away, I wouldn't expect a ton of rotation, especially from Dortmund, who are far from guaranteed for next season's Champions League. Leverkusen wrapped up the title last weekend, but they remain unbeaten across all competitions with eyes still on an invincible treble.

Dortmund came close to beating Leverkusen in the reverse fixture, holding them scoreless for 79 minutes. They were outshot in that match 23 to six after scoring in the fifth minute and bunkering to hold their lead on the road, ceding 69 percent of the possession. At home and in good form outside of a 1-0 loss to Stuttgart, I feel confident Dortmund could get another result, though I don't want to go all the way by picking their +140 moneyline odds. A draw could be on the cards again while both teams scoring seems a relative certainty.

