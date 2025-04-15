Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, April 15

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

The two-game slate Tuesday will reveal which teams will secure a spot in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League semifinals. It seems FC Barcelona and PSG have locked up those spots unless massive upsets happen at Signal Iduna Park and Villa Park, respectively. However, even if the fate of these two ties seems decided, that doesn't mean there won't be some valuable bets to make.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for PSG at Aston Villa

SGP: Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals -125

PSG dominated the opening leg and cruised to an easy win despite Aston Villa scoring the opening goal in the first half. Based on Aston Villa's sense of urgency, their need to score to turn things around in this tie (at least two goals to even think about forcing extra time) and that PSG bolster one of the best attacking lines in Europe, it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine a scenario where both teams end up scoring.

Aston Villa's last six games have featured at least three total goals, while the same outcome has happened in five of PSG's previous seven. Each of those five PSG matches with three or more goals have also seen both teams scoring, so the potential for a goalfest is clearly there.

Aston Villa to score first goal +125

Morgan Rogers broke the deadlock in the first leg of this tie in Paris, and it wouldn't be a stretch to believe The Villans will open the scoring again. They're down two goals in the aggregate and have a clear sense of urgency for this second leg.

Breaking the deadlock as soon as possible will only boost their chances of pulling the improbable upset in front of their fans at Villa Park. Scoring first is something Villa have done routinely of late, doing so in each of their last nine competitive matches across all competitions.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for FC Barcelona at Borussia Dortmund

Raphinha to score anytime +150

If one thing became noticeable during the first leg between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, it was that the Bundesliga side didn't have answers to slow Raphinha down. Even though the Brazilian only found the back of the net by tapping home what should've been a Pau Cubarsi goal, the Bundesliga giants had a hard time trying to minimize his impact, and he still assisted in two of the other three goals.

As good as Raphinha has been this season, he's saved his best performances for the European stage. The Brazilian has scored or assisted in his last six UCL matches, tallying seven goals and four assists in that stretch. He's netted in both matches against Dortmund this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if he does it again.

SGP: Barcelona to win and both teams to score "Yes" +187

Los Blaugranas cruised their way to a 4-0 victory in the first leg, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them finding the back of the net again. They're the better side on paper and feature one of Europe's most prolific attacking lines. They shouldn't have problems securing the victory, but it would be wrong to rule Dortmund out of scoring at least once.

As overmatched as they looked in the first leg, Dortmund are much better than that, and they have enough threats in the attacking third to potentially inflict damage to a Barcelona defensive line that will play with a four-goal cushion.

Dortmund have scored 10 goals across their last four home matches in all competitions, good for an average of 2.5 per contest, and they've scored at least once in five of their six UCL games at home in 2024/25. They might not have enough in them to flip the series, but they should score at least once Wednesday.

Champions League Betting Picks Tuesday, April 15

SGP: Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals in Aston Villa vs. PSG -125

Aston Villa to score first goal vs. PSG +125

Raphinha to score anytime in Dortmund vs. FC Barcelona +150

SGP: Barcelona to win and both teams to score "Yes" +187

