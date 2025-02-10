Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, February 11

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

The eight best teams in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League already secured their place in the Round of 16, but 16 others will begin their path toward reaching a berth in that stage Tuesday with four first legs kicking things out.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for PSV at Juventus

Under 2.5 total goals between Juventus and PSV -125

Juventus aren't known for being a high-scoring team and six of their eight matches during the league phase finished with under three total goals, including their last five. Two of their past four ended goalless, against Club Brugge and Aston Villa, so it's a stretch to imagine a game where The Old Lady will bag goals in bunches.

PSV are more adept at scoring with four of their last five in the UCL league phase recording three or more goals, and that outcome also happened in the previous meeting between these two clubs, a 3-1 win for Juventus last September. Given what's at stake, don't be surprised if PSV operate with with a cautious approach and aim to secure a positive result since they'll decide the tie at home in the second leg. That could lead to a compact defense, enhancing the possibility of a low-scoring duel.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for PSG at Brest

Ousmane Dembele to score anytime +100

Dembele is playing the best soccer of his career this season, and even though many experts were ready to write him off following a disappointing stint at FC Barcelona, it seems he's back to his best form with PSG. He's on a scoring tear with at least one goal in each of his last eight matches, tallying 15 goals in that span, including back-to-back hat tricks against Stuttgart and Brest less than two weeks ago. That three-goal performance against Brest bodes well for his chances of finding the back of the net in this one, even away from home.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Real Madrid at Manchester City

Real Madrid draw no bet +110

It's fair to say Manchester City and Real Madrid were two of the biggest disappointments of the 2024/25 UCL league phase, as neither team managed to secure a spot in the top 8, and now they'll collide with a Round of 16 berth on the line.

Despite their European struggles, Real Madrid have been slightly better at the domestic level and enter this game in a better position based on that. Manchester City endured a rough stretch in November and December, but even if they are playing better of late with seven wins over their last 10 contests, Real Madrid have enough experience and poise to escape with a result out of the Etihad Stadium. Expect Los Merengues to avoid defeat, as their confidence should be high following their 1-1 draw vs. Atletico Madrid in the Derby Madrileño on Saturday.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Dortmund at Sporting CP

Dortmund to beat Sporting +200

Dortmund are in a complicated spot following the sacking of Nuri Sahin, but they should feel they can turn things around under the tutelage of Niko Kovac, a manager who knows a thing or two about winning after his stint with Bayern Munich.

The Yellow and Black travel to Portugal to face a Sporting CP side that went winless in their last four UCL matches (D1, L3). Even though they're undefeated at home since the appointment of Rui Borges as manager (W4, D1), Dortmund know how to get the job done in the country, as they've won nine of the 14 matches they've played there in European competitions.

