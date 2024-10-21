Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Oct. 22

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

The UEFA Champions League is back with the third matchday of the league phase. There have been some surprises through two weeks with Brest and Benfica already on three points, while Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have already lost a game.

Such is the nature of European soccer and more surprises are inevtiable. There are plenty of marquee matchups this week with Tuesday being highlighted by Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Arsenal.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund at Real Madrid

Over 3.5 goals between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund +100

UEFA Champions League over/under odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

These two European heavyweights met a few months ago in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League final where Los Merengues secured the win thanks to second-half goals from Dani Carvajal, who will miss this game due to a season-ending knee injury, and Vinicius Junior. Both sides look drastically different in this new 2024/25 campaign and it wouldn't be a surprise if is a back-and-forth contest with many goals.

Real Madrid are fresh off back-to-back wins in La Liga over Villarreal and Celta Vigo, but they're hard-pressed to get three points in this spot after losing to Lille in their most recent UCL match. The fact they've conceded goals in their two European matches doesn't bode well for their chances of a clean sheet here, as Dortmund lead UCL in goals scored with 10 in just two matches. Plus, none of Carlo Ancelotti's 14 managerial encounters against BVB have ended in a draw, so all signs point to this match being a high-scoring affair.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for PSV Eindhoven at PSG

Bradley Barcola to score anytime for PSG +160

UEFA Champions League goalscoring bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Few players in the top European leagues are as hot as Barcola, who already has seven goals with one assist across eight Ligue 1 appearances. Even though he's yet to find the back of the net in Champions League, there's no question Barcola will try to open his European account against a PSV Eindhoven defense that should have a hard time containing Les Parisiens' swift front three.

PSV are in good form this season after winning their first nine matches in the Eredivisie while averaging over three goals scored per game. Still, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which they'll go all out on the attack against PSG in Paris. The French side should eventually find spaces in the final meters and Barcola has been deadly this season. This represents a good bet as any for him to end his goalscoring drought in Europe.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Shakhtar Donetsk at Arsenal

Arsenal -3.5 goals against Shakhtar Donetsk +187

Arsenal are in dire need of a statement win, or at the very least, a bounce-back effort following their 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth this past weekend. The defeat against the Cherries signaled the end of Arsenal's unbeaten run this season, and Mikel Arteta's men will have a golden chance to get back to winning ways at home when hosting Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Ukrainian side might be coming off a win in their most recent domestic match, but they've been struggling in Europe this season after going winless in their first two UCL matches while failing to score both times. Don't expect that to change, as there's a gulf of difference between Arsenal and Shakhtar in terms of talent.

That should be noticeable in this match and the Gunners shouldn't have problems winning by a wide margin. Arsenal have won by at least two goals in five of their six matches at the Emirates Stadium across all competitions in 2024/25, and they should take advantage of a tired Shakhtar side to record one of their biggest wins of the season.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Slovan Bratislava at Girona

Both teams to score 'Yes' between Girona and Slovan Bratislava -106

On the surface, Girona are the better team ahead of this match, and it's not even close. However, the Spanish club is going through a dreadful spell regarding injuries and will miss several regulars in this match. This situation has led manager Michel to tweak his tactical approach due to their lack of depth, particularly in the final third. They shouldn't have significant problems clinching the three points against Slovan Bratislava, but it won't be a walk in the park for the Catalan side.

Despite losing their first two Champions League matches by a combined 9-1 score, Slovan found the back of the net in their defeat at Celtic before being brutally out-classed by Manchester City. Given Girona's injury situation, don't be surprised if Slovan managed to score in this game, even if they end up losing to continue sinking in the UCL standings. Expect both teams to hit the back of the net at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi.

Champions League Betting Picks Tuesday, Oct. 22

Over 3.5 goals between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund +100

Bradley Barcola to score anytime for PSG +160

Arsenal to win by at least three goals against Shakhtar +187

Both teams to score 'Yes' between Girona and Slovan Bratislava -106

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.