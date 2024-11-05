Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 6

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

The second part of the fourth matchday in the UEFA Champions League features nine matches Wednesday. After some surprising results Tuesday, expect more madness with teams pushing to move up the table.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Benfica at Bayern Munich

Under 3.5 goals between Bayern Munich and Benfica +110

Bayern Munich are fresh off back-to-back losses in the Champions League, against Aston Villa and FC Barcelona, and they're due for a bounce-back performance. And what better way to do it than securing a win at home? The Bundesliga giants are undefeated in their five competitive matches at the Allianz Arena this season (W4, D1) and should back up their favorites tag against a Benfica side that's also coming off a loss in UCL play.

However, and against what anyone might believe after Bayern's 9-2 thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb in the UCL opener, Vincent Kompany's men aren't an unstoppable attacking force. Even if they've scored 12 goals in their last three competitive matches, none of those opponents are remotely close to Benfica, and the ones that could be comparable have defeated Bayern in the UCL already.

Three of Bayern's five home matches across all competitions in 2024/25 have ended with under 3.5 total goals. Don't be surprised if that's the case again, as Benfica should have enough quality to contain Bayern's attacking force.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for FC Barcelona at Crvena Zvezda

Raphinha to score anytime against Red Star +105

Barcelona are clear-cut favorites in their trip to Serbia to take on Crvena Zvezda, and Los Blaugranas, fresh off a 4-1 win over Bayern Munich and a 4-0 victory over Real Madrid before their 3-1 derby victory over Espanyol, are looking like one of Europe's teams to beat in this 2024/25 season. Much of that can be attributed to the play of Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, but Raphinha doesn't get enough credit in what has been a career-best season for him. The Brazilian is often the one who makes things happen when Barça need him the most.

The former Leeds United winger bagged a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Bayern Munich in Barcelona's most recent UCL contest, and he's on a sizzling streak of three straight matches finding the back of the net. Furthermore, he's either scored or assisted in five in a row, notching seven goals and two assists in that span if also adding the World Cup qualifying matches with Brazil. Given that the Crvena Zvezda defense is not on the same level as some of the opponents he's been facing, it wouldn't be surprising if the Brazilian finds the back of the net again in this match while lifting Barça to what should be a relatively easy victory.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Brest at Sparta Prague

Brest to beat Sparta Prague +200

If Sparta Prague are looking to pull the upset and avoid elimination in the first stage of the UEFA Champions League, there's no question they need to secure as many points as possible when playing at home. However, securing points in any kind of match has proven to be a struggle for the Czech squad. Sparta have lost four of their last six games across all competitions, and to make things even worse, they're winless in their last two UCL contests.

Brest, on the other hand, have been punching above their weight in Europe despite their domestic results. They escaped with a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen the last time out and remain undefeated through three matches (W2, D1), including a huge 4-0 win at RB Salzburg. Given that Brest have lost just three of their last 10 matches (W5, D2, L3), and considering how confident they have looked in the European stage, don't be surprised if they return to France with three more points under their belts.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Aston Villa at Club Brugge

SGP: Aston Villa to win + Both teams to score 'Yes' +300

While it would be a stretch to say Aston Villa have been one of the best teams in the first three rounds of the UEFA Champions League, the numbers don't lie. The Villans have won their first three matches and have yet to concede a goal in the tournament. Their run includes a shocking 1-0 win over Bayern Munich at home, courtesy of a second-half strike from Jhon Jader Duran.

Don't be surprised if Villa maintain their perfect record in Europe, as they're a better team when compared to Club Brugge on a name-per-name basis. However, it's hard to see them keeping another clean sheet, especially against a Club Brugge squad that has found the back of the net in two of three UCL matches, including their recent 3-1 loss to AC Milan. Plus, Brugge won't be an easy target on home soil since they're undefeated in their last three there. Aston Villa will probably get the win, but don't rule out seeing a game with both teams scoring at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

