Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 23

Nine more matches remain for Matchday 3 in the UEFA Champions League. Upsets continue to happen in Europe's biggest club competition and don't be surprised if that continues to be the case in Wednesday's slate.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Liverpool at RB Leipzig

Over 3.5 goals between RB Leipzig and Liverpool +120

RB Leipzig have been one of the most entertaining teams in this year's UEFA Champions League, and even though the wins haven't been there, their two matches have registered eight total goals in defeats to Atletico Madrid and Juventus. The schedule isn't getting easier, as they'll host Liverpool knowing another loss could complicate their qualification chances even further.

The Reds are coming off a thrilling 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League this past weekend and have won seven matches in a row across all competitions. Liverpool have averaged 2.57 goals scored per game in that winning streak and appear ripe for more goals.

Three of Leipzig's last six matches have ended with more than 2.5 total goals, so don't be surprised if this game ends up being a back-and-forth, goals-galore contest.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Bayer Leverkusen at Brest

Florian Wirtz to score anytime for Leverkusen +275

Brest have been one of the biggest surprises in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, as no one had them near the top of the standings following the first two matches. They clinched a huge 4-0 win away from home at RB Salzburg in their most recent European match, but their good run of fortune could end when facing the reigning Bundesliga champions, Leverkusen.

Sure, Brest are undefeated in their last three games across all competitions (W2, D1), but they haven't faced an opponent of Leverkusen's caliber in that span, nor have they dealt with a player of Wirtz's quality. The talented playmaker scored a brace against Feyenoord in his UCL debut and should terrorize the opposing defense. If Victor Boniface doesn't play, that could give him more chances to find the back of the net. Expect Wirtz to make it three goals in three Champions League appearances with another stellar display.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Dinamo Zagreb at RB Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb double chance against RB Salzburg +100

RB Salzburg have introduced some of the world's brightest talents to the European world in recent years, but it's safe to say that this season's version is far from the teams that used to feature Erling Haaland, Dominik Szoboszlai or Patson Daka, to name a few. They're coming off a 4-0 home loss to Brest the last time out and have already conceded seven goals in two matches without even scoring.

One would think they might have a favorable matchup against Dinamo Zagreb, who conceded nine goals against Bayern Munich, but the Croatian heavyweights escaped with a 2-2 draw against Monaco and, for what it's worth, they still found the back of the net twice against the German giants. Dinamo don't get any credit following their loss to Bayern, and it wouldn't be shocking if they find a way to avoid the defeat here, especially given Salzburg's shortcomings in the attacking end.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Bayern Munich at FC Barcelona

SGP: Barcelona to win and Both teams to score 'Yes' +240

This is probably the biggest match in the entire two-day, 18-game slate. Two of the most iconic teams in Europe go head-to-head in a marquee contest, and both teams are in dire need of a win since both have already tasted defeat. Barcelona might have an advantage on paper since they'll be at home, and Bayern are coming off a woeful 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in their most recent road match.

Considering the context and knowing that neither Hansi Flick nor Vincent Kompany are heralded for their defensive prowess, this should be an interesting contest between two teams that will go all out on the attack. Barcelona seem to be slightly ahead of Bayern from a tactical standpoint and might do enough to get the win, but this should be an open contest where both teams find the back of the net.

That's happened in two of the last four matches for both clubs across all competitions. While these teams haven't played since 2022, in six of the last seven meetings, at least one team has scored at least three goals. Bet on the home team and bet on goals.

