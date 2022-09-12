Champions League Best Bets: UCL Picks and Parlays for Tuesday, Sept. 13

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

UCL Best Bets for Tottenham at Sporting CP and Club Brugge at Porto

Parlay: Sporting CP double chance -135 versus Tottenham and Porto to beat Club Brugge at -230 = +149 odds

I'm heavy on Portuguese teams playing at home and there's a perfect spot to get in a quick Tuesday parlay. Sporting CP host Tottenham and you can get them at -135 on a double chance, while Porto are -230 favorites to win against Club Brugge. Tottenham have been the opposite of convincing in European play over the last year and while Antonio Conte hasn't been with the club that entire time, this is still the same team. They were outplayed in the first half at home by Marseille last week and while they'll be rested, I think Sporting present a tricky matchup. Sporting already have three points from one match and know even one point could go a long way in their quest to advance.

I'd rather Porto be closer to -180 or so, but I'll still take them in a parlay. They beat Sporting 3-0 at home recently and haven't dropped a point at home since losing 1-0 to Lyon in Europa League play back in March. They're home, where Portuguese teams tend to thrive, and probably a better overall team than Brugge. Easy enough.

EPL Best Bets for Eintracht Frankfurt at Marseille

Under 2.5 goals between Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt +105

The Eintracht Frankfurt manager scared me a bit when he said his team is playing better away from home this season. Instead of riding Marseille moneyline at -105, I'll go under on goals. This is based on Marseille playing more defensive and consistent under new manager Igor Tudor. There's a chance Frankfurt find their scoring boots because they're no longer playing at home, but I can't trust their attack after two ho-hum performances against Sporting Lisbon and Wolfsburg.

Tuesday's 'Only If Your Crazy' Parlay

Yes on both Bayern Munich and Barcelona to score and no draw -125

Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid over 2.5 goals -110

Marseille to beat Eintracht Frankfurt -105

Mohamed Salah to score +100

Do you want me to explain a +1241 parlay? Fine.

I think Bayern and Barcelona will both score and either team will win. It's Robert Lewandowski against his former club. You need money on this match.

Leverkusen's back line has been a bit suspect this season and while Atletico Madrid aren't normally known to score goals, I think this one will be more open than people think.

I think Marseille are pretty good this season and a win here could go a long way for them in reaching knockouts.

I couldn't find a great betting route for this Liverpool-Ajax match, so I'm simply going with Salah. He hasn't been lights out to start the season, but Liverpool are rested after last week's loss to Napoli and if this match is open, Salah will hopefully hit the back of the net.

Champions League Betting Picks for Tuesday

