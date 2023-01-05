DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Chelsea vs. Manchester City

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik dives into Thursday's Showdown at DraftKings between Chelsea and Manchester City. Can either one of these teams get back on track? Is there a clear method to cash games? How popular will Erling Haaland be? He'll finish by putting together a lineup for tournaments.

3:00 pm: Chelsea vs. Manchester City

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday EPL Cheat Sheet

