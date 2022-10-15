DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Liverpool vs. Manchester City

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik runs through Sunday's main Showdown at DraftKings between Liverpool and Manchester City. In what should be a fun match that features goals, Adam tries to find the best cash plays while also examining some tournament ideas.

11:30 am: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

