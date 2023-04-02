DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Newcastle vs. Manchester United

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik examines Sunday's Showdown at DraftKings between Newcastle and Manchester United. Is there a way around captaining Kieran Trippier or Bruno Fernandes? Probably not. He makes a couple quick lineups in what is a fairly easy slate to put things together.

11:30 am: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

