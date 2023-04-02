Soccer DFS
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Newcastle vs. Manchester United

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
April 2, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik examines Sunday's Showdown at DraftKings between Newcastle and Manchester United. Is there a way around captaining Kieran Trippier or Bruno Fernandes? Probably not. He makes a couple quick lineups in what is a fairly easy slate to put things together.

11:30 am: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
