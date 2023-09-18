DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik takes a quick look at Monday's Showdown of the Week at DraftKings between Nottingham Forest and Burnley. Is Forest overpriced or will their home crowd be enough to get another three points? What can Burnley do out of the break? Adam looks at the lineups, odds and goes through a couple possible SD builds.

2:45 pm: Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley

