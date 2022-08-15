DFS Soccer: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace EPL DraftKings Showdown Preview

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik looks at Monday's DraftKings Showdown between Liverpool and Crystal Palace. Trent Alexander-Arnold will be a popular captain as always, but is he the best route in GPPs? He looks at some captain options for cash and tournament builds before putting together a winning squad.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday EPL Cheat Sheet

DraftKings EPL Showdown Strategies for Liverpool v. Crystal Palace https://t.co/Av71RnP27G August 15, 2022

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.