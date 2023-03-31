DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 1: We Back

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper break down Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Arsenal are the biggest favorite, but are any of them requirements in your squad? What about Brighton and the increasing price of Solly March? They discuss best ideas for cash builds and go through some strategies to win tournaments.

