DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 1: We Back

March 31, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper break down Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Arsenal are the biggest favorite, but are any of them requirements in your squad? What about Brighton and the increasing price of Solly March? They discuss best ideas for cash builds and go through some strategies to win tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Jordan Cooper
Jordan is a top-ranked daily fantasy sports player, co-hosts the RotoWire Soccer podcast, an analyst on DK Live and a RotoGrinders contributor.
