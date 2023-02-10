Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Feb. 11: Arsenal In View

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
Jordan Cooper 
Adam Zdroik 
February 10, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Jack Burkart jump into Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Arsenal are the biggest favorite home against Brentford, but are their players musts in cash games? Does one match stand out for tournaments and will Arsenal be most popular? How do they compare against Harry Kane and Tottenham against Leicester City? The trio discuss the options.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Jordan is a top-ranked daily fantasy sports player, co-hosts the RotoWire Soccer podcast, an analyst on DK Live and a RotoGrinders contributor.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
