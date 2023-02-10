DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Feb. 11: Arsenal In View

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Jack Burkart jump into Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Arsenal are the biggest favorite home against Brentford, but are their players musts in cash games? Does one match stand out for tournaments and will Arsenal be most popular? How do they compare against Harry Kane and Tottenham against Leicester City? The trio discuss the options.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

