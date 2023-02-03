DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Feb. 4: Bruno Donk Szn

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jack Burkart look at Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Manchester United and Brighton are two of the most in-form teams in the league and they both get favorable spots at home. Is Bruno Fernandes a lock without Christian Eriksen? How should we attack struggling Liverpool? They look at cash ideas and then get into the real business of winning tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

-

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.