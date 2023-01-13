DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Jan. 14: Who Do You Trust?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia check out Saturday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Three of the matches involve teams battling near relegation, while Brighton and Liverpool is expected to produce the most goals. How should you play the Liverpool full-backs? Can you trust anyone on this slate? They discuss cash ideas with some tournament strategies sprinkled in.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

