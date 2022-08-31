DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Aug. 31: Which Favorite Should You Fade?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia return for a discussion on Wednesday's five-game slate at DraftKings. It's another slate that involves massive favorites, as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all at home in decent spots. The last time that happened, less than a week ago, Liverpool bagged nine goals against Bournemouth. What are the best routes Wednesday? Adam and Ryan discuss cash and tournament builds.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

