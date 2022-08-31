RotoWire Partners
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Aug. 31: Which Favorite Should You Fade?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
August 31, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia return for a discussion on Wednesday's five-game slate at DraftKings. It's another slate that involves massive favorites, as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all at home in decent spots. The last time that happened, less than a week ago, Liverpool bagged nine goals against Bournemouth. What are the best routes Wednesday? Adam and Ryan discuss cash and tournament builds.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
