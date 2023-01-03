Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Jan. 4: Everyone In Play

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Jan. 4: Everyone In Play

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
January 3, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia look at Wednesday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. No team has better than a 50-percent chance to win, which means everyone is technically in play. Are there any cash locks? Who should you target in tournaments? Will Tottenham allow two goals again? They break down the possibilities.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday EPL Picks
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday EPL Picks
Premier League Best Bets: Pick, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 19
Premier League Best Bets: Pick, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 19
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 31: Can You Fade Haaland?
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 31: Can You Fade Haaland?