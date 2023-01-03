DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Jan. 4: Everyone In Play

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia look at Wednesday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. No team has better than a 50-percent chance to win, which means everyone is technically in play. Are there any cash locks? Who should you target in tournaments? Will Tottenham allow two goals again? They break down the possibilities.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.