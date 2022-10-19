DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Oct. 19: Midweek Five Gamer

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia get into Wednesday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Rotation is expected for some sides and a big question will be the status of Trent Alexander-Arnold, as Liverpool are home to West Ham. Is there any reason to look at the Manchester United and Tottenham match in cash builds? They discuss that along with some tournament ideas.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

