DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, May 20: TAA Lock?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia take on Saturday's four-game slate in the Premier League at DraftKings. Liverpool and Manchester United are the biggest favorites on the slate, but their situations are quite different. Is Trent Alexander-Arnold a lock in his new position? How should you deal with Bruno Fernandes? They go through cash builds and try to figure out how to win tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

