DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Nov. 2: Pick And Choose

Ryan Belongia 
Published on November 1, 2024

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia breakdown Saturday's five-game DFS slate at DraftKings. While Manchester City are involved, a trip to Bournemouth isn't the easiest matchup. Meanwhile, Liverpool are home to Brighton and Ipswich are in an intriguing spot against Leicester City. They touch on cash games and give their best GPP ideas.

Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
