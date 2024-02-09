DraftKings DFS Strategies for Saturday, Feb. 10: Just In Time

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper are back to discuss Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Liverpool are the biggest favorite at home against Burnley, but all favorites are at home which means there are a few ways to go. They look at cash games then delve into GPP strategies for the $25 KOTP qualifier.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.