Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS Strategies for Saturday, Feb. 24: Does DK Even Care?

DraftKings DFS Strategies for Saturday, Feb. 24: Does DK Even Care?

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
February 23, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik is again joined by no one to discuss Saturday's four-game DFS slate at DraftKings. Aston Villa and Manchester United are the biggest favorites, but that doesn't mean you have to stack them. He goes through the cash options while giving his thoughts for the KOTP qualifier and GPPs.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 26
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 26
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 24
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 24
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 23, 24
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 23, 24
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 453
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 453
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI