DraftKings DFS Strategies for Saturday, March 2: Six Gamer

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart breaks down Saturday's six-game DFS slate at DraftKings. Tottenham and Liverpool are the biggest favorites on the slate, but not by overwhelming amounts. While it's six matches every one of them also expects to feature goals. As usual, cash games and GPP builds are discussed.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.