DraftKings DFS Strategies for Saturday, March 9: Eazy Slate

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on March 8, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik checks out Saturday's three-game DFS slate at DraftKings. Anything goes in this slate, as Bournemouth are the biggest favorite, followed by Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton, all of them at home. How much do we believe in the Cherries? Is it worth it to fade Eberechi Eze? Adam goes through cash ideas and some tournament routes.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
