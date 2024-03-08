DraftKings DFS Strategies for Saturday, March 9: Eazy Slate

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik checks out Saturday's three-game DFS slate at DraftKings. Anything goes in this slate, as Bournemouth are the biggest favorite, followed by Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton, all of them at home. How much do we believe in the Cherries? Is it worth it to fade Eberechi Eze? Adam goes through cash ideas and some tournament routes.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

