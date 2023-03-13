Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, March 14: Should You Play Haaland?

Written by 
Luis Pacheco 
Adam Zdroik 
March 13, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco look into Tuesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. There's no way to fade Manchester City, home against RB Leipzig in a must-win spot. Enhancing the City usage is that the other match between Porto and Inter Milan doesn't expect to be high scoring. So how do you play City? Should you roster Erling Haaland in cash games and will he be too popular in tournaments?

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
