DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, March 14: Should You Play Haaland?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco look into Tuesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. There's no way to fade Manchester City, home against RB Leipzig in a must-win spot. Enhancing the City usage is that the other match between Porto and Inter Milan doesn't expect to be high scoring. So how do you play City? Should you roster Erling Haaland in cash games and will he be too popular in tournaments?

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

