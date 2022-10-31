DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Nov. 1: Who Will Try?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco preview Tuesday's Champions League slate at DraftKings. The final match of group stages is always hardest to project, as a majority of the teams won't be using their full first-team squads in matches that don't mean anything, namely for Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Ajax have a great matchup against Rangers and while there's little to play for, they'll likely aim for another three points in Champions League. Then again, nothing is guaranteed until lineups release.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

