DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Nov. 1: Who Will Try?

Written by 
Luis Pacheco 
Adam Zdroik 
October 31, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco preview Tuesday's Champions League slate at DraftKings. The final match of group stages is always hardest to project, as a majority of the teams won't be using their full first-team squads in matches that don't mean anything, namely for Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Ajax have a great matchup against Rangers and while there's little to play for, they'll likely aim for another three points in Champions League. Then again, nothing is guaranteed until lineups release.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
