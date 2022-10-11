DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Oct. 12: More Goals for Bayern?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco break down Wednesday's six-game slate at DraftKings, which features Bayern Munich in another smash spot against Viktoria Plzen. Cash lineups will focus on Bayern, but should you take that route in tournaments? Liverpool and Barcelona are also in decent spots to produce goals and will be plenty popular in GPPs.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.